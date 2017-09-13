Digitally restored Black Peter to see its Prague premiere

The digitally restored version of Miloš Forman’s debut feature Černý Petr or Black Peter is set to have its premiere in Prague on Thursday at Kino Lucerna.

The restoration was undertaken by the Czech National Film Archive, in cooperation with cinematographer Jan Malíř and sound designer Pavel Rejholec, along with Ivan Passer, who worked on the film as assistant director.

The new digital version of Black Peter premiered earlier this month at the Venice Film Festival, where it won an award 53 years ago. On Thursday, it will be screened in Kolín, where it was shot in the summer of 1963.