Deputy trade minister puts hate speech on Facebook

Deputy Trade Minister Karel Novotný from the Social Democratic Party caused a stir by putting hate speech on Facebook. The deputy compared Romanies to jellyfish, saying they were troublesome and useless. Trade Minister Jiří Havlíček promptly distanced himself from the statement, saying it was totally unacceptable. The minister told the news site Aktualne.cz he would speak with his deputy in person before deciding on what course of action to take.