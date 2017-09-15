Deputy trade minister apologizes for hate speech on Facebook

Daniela Lazarová
15-09-2017
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Deputy Trade Minister Karel Novotný from the Social Democratic Party has apologized for an anti-Romany statement he posted on Facebook. The deputy compared Romanies to jellyfish, saying they were troublesome and useless. Trade Minister Jiří Havlíček promptly distanced himself from the statement, saying it was totally unacceptable. Havlíček is to lose his quarterly bonuses as a result of the incident.

 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 