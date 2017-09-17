Departing deputy satirises lower house in new book

Ian Willoughby
17-09-2017
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

ANO MP Martin Komárek has written a satire based on his experiences in the Czech lower house. The book is entitled A Dangerous Band, or the Czech Deputy and Other Retarded Species (Nebezpečné stádo aneb poslanec český a jiné retardované druhy). The author writes that he has observed his fellow MPs “like Diane Fossey among gorillas”.

Mr. Komárek, who was previously a newspaper columnist, is not standing for re-election in next month’s general elections.

 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 