Departing deputy satirises lower house in new book

ANO MP Martin Komárek has written a satire based on his experiences in the Czech lower house. The book is entitled A Dangerous Band, or the Czech Deputy and Other Retarded Species (Nebezpečné stádo aneb poslanec český a jiné retardované druhy). The author writes that he has observed his fellow MPs “like Diane Fossey among gorillas”.

Mr. Komárek, who was previously a newspaper columnist, is not standing for re-election in next month’s general elections.