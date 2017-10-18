Demonstration against President Zeman held outside Prague Castle

Ruth Fraňková
18-10-2017
Some three hundred people gathered outside Prague Castle to protest against the policies of President Miloš Zeman and ANO party leader Andrej Babiš. The event, called Pánové, končíme! or Let’s Call It a Day, Gentlemen was organised by the initiative Why? Because. and also warned against the rise of populism in the Czech Republic.

 
 
 
 
 
 
