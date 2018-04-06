Defense minister visits Czech troops in Iraq

Outgoing Czech Defense Minister Karla Šlechtová on Thursday visited Czech troops serving in Iraq, the Defense Ministry reported on its web page. The visit was kept low profile for security reasons.

The Czech Republic currently has three military units in the country involved in training Iraqi military police, training pilots flying Czech L-159 fighter planes and anti-chemical warfare instructors.

The Czech government is due to debate Czech participation in foreign military missions next week. Minister Šlechtová has proposed increasing the number of troops serving in Iraq from the present 60 to 110 over the next two years.