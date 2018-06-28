Defence Minister pledges transparency in military tenders, plans recruitment drive

Newly-appointed defence minister Lubomír Metnar (ANO) has said his main priorities are to increase the transparency of military tenders and recruit more professional soldiers.

His predecessor, Karla Šlechtová, had long pointed to clientelism at the defence ministry, charging it was both widespread and present at every level. Ms. Šlechtová (independent) also implied she had not been renamed to the post because she had highlighted suspected corruption and halted suspicious orders.

In the near future, the military plans to buy new helicopters, radar systems and combat vehicles. Mr. Metnar pledged to ensure the procurement process is both transparent and efficient. He also said he wants to increase the number of professional soldiers fivefold, to have a standing force of about 30,000.