Defence minister confirms exhibition paratroop jumps stopped indefinitely

Defence Minister Martin Stropnický confirmed on Sunday that exhibition parachutist jumps at public events by the military were banned indefinitely following an accident in Letná Plain during Army Days in which three people were injured. The ban will continue at least until an investigation of what happened is complete.

In the accident, a paratrooper lost control during landing due to a sudden gust of wind and missed his target, hitting members of the public.

The minister said that two of the three injured would be released in the coming hours.