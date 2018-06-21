Defence minister awards recognitions for participation in third resistance

Former interior minister and dissident Jan Ruml as well as former Charter 77 spokesman Jan Litomiský were among 33 people who were recognized as members of the so-called third anti-communist resistance movement.

The recognition certificates were handed out on Wednesday by the Defence Minister Karla Šlechtová. Eight of the awards were granted posthumously. The defense ministry has given out 1,560 recognitions of third resistance membership so far, with another 250 applications awaiting evaluation.