The first animated film featuring the Czech puppet characters Spejbl and Hurvínek has been received its debut public screening. The film, entitled Hurvínek and the Magic Museum, was made in a co-production with partners from Belgium and Russia.

The film, which also comes in a 3D version, is due to enter general cinema release in the Czech Republic on Thursday. The Czech News Agency reported that it had a budget of CZK 170 million.