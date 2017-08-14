A work crew will begin removing debris from the site of a 16th historic church in Třinec- Guty destroyed by fire recently. The town of Třinec has provided space for the remains to be stored. The news was confirmed by Antonín Závada, who is overseeing the removal and replacement project. Construction of a new church at the site is expected to begin next autumn; it should be finished by the spring of 2019, at the cost of around 20 million crowns.