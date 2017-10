There were 47 deaths on Czech roads in September, five fewer than during the same month a year earlier and the lowest number since statistics have been kept in recent times.

Since the start of the year, 376 people have been killed in road accidents. That is 19 less than in the first nine months of 2016. The figures are still preliminary with police due to release the official results during the next week.

The worst September according to recent figures was in 1997 when 149 died on the roads.