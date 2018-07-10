Deals signed ahead of confidence vote in new government

Representatives of ANO and the Social Democrats have signed a coalition deal between the two parties, a day before their joint minority government undergoes the necessary vote of confidence in the lower house. Also on Tuesday ANO and the Communist Party put their signatures to a deal under which the latter have agreed to tolerate the new government.

Opposition parties have criticised the head of ANO, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, for allowing the Communists to have a share of power for the first time since the Velvet Revolution in 1989. They say a different government could have been formed if Mr. Babiš, who is facing criminal charges, had stood aside.

All parties but ANO, the Social Democrats and the Communists say they will vote against the new coalition when it undergoes a confidence vote in the lower house on Wednesday.