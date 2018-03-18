Deal signed for record breaking Czech film about Jan Žižka

Czech production company JBJ Productions has signed a deal with a Hollywood film production company which aims to make what will reportedly be the most expensive Czech film ever.

The deal has been signed with the company of producer Cassian Elwes to co-produce a bio pic of the 15th century Bohemian leader Jan Žižka. The budget of 275 million crowns would reportedly exceed that of the previous record holder Dark Blue World, about Czech airmen in the RAF during WWII.

Jan Žižka was an innovative military strategist who led the Czech Hussites in a series of confrontations in religious wars, often beating numerically superior opponents .