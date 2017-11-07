Deadline passes for registering in presidential elections

Tuesday, November 7th, marked the last day in which individuals could register to run in next year’s presidential elections. The deadline to file with the Interior Ministry was 4 pm. In order to qualify for the ballot, candidates were required to gather 50,000 signatures from citizens, or had to win support from twenty MPs or 10 senators.

The Interior Ministry in the coming days will assess which candidates met the legal requirements, and also verify a randomly chosen sample of signatures for each entry. A total of 18 candidates reportedly filed by Tuesday, but it is not yet clear whether all met the legal conditions.

The first round of voting in the presidential elections is to take place on January 12-13, with a runoff to be held a fortnight later if required.