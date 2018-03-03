Daytime highs of 15 Celsius possible at end of March

Ian Willoughby
03-03-2018
The freezing weather the Czech Republic has experienced in recent days is coming to an end and temperatures could reach up to 15 degrees Celsius at the end of March, according to a regular monthly forecast issued on Saturday by the Czech Hydro-Meteorological Institute.

In the coming fortnight daytime highs of around 6 degrees Celsius are expected, climbing to around 10 degrees Celsius in the second half of the month. It will still be rather cold at night, forecasters say.

