The Day of Jewish Monuments is held around the Czech Republic on Sunday. Over 50 heritage sites, including synagogues, Jewish cemeteries and other buildings, will be open to visitors for free or for a reduced fee. Among them is the Jubilee Synagogue in Prague or one of the country’s oldest Jewish cemeteries in Kolín. The event is organised by Jewish communities in Prague, Brno and Teplice along with the Federation of Jewish Communities and Matana, the administrative body for Jewish buildings and cemeteries. Some 200 synagogues and 370 Jewish cemeteries have been preserved to this day in the Czech Republic.