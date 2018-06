David Pastrňák has been presented with the Golden Hockey Stick for best Czech ice hockey player of the year for the second time in a row. The Boston Bruins forward, who is 22, finished ahead of Jakub Voráček of the Philadelphia Flyers in the annual poll. In 2017 Pastrňák was the youngest ever recipient of the award.

This year’s was the 50th edition of the Golden Hockey Stick. Jaromír Jágr has won it most times, with 12.