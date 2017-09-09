Damage by fire that ravaged Guty church estimated at 50 million crowns

The fire that ravaged a rare 16th century wooden church in Třinec-Guty in August of this year caused damages of at least 50 million crowns, according to the Catholic Church parish which owns it.

The church was burnt to the ground and even its bells melted in the blaze, its wood carved interiors and precious paintings from the first half of the 16th century are irreplaceable.

Work on a new church is to begin next year. Like its predecessor from 1563, will be made of oak and pine-wood. The new house of prayer is estimated to cost around 20 million crowns.