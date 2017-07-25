Prague’s Supreme Court has begun a fresh trial of Marek Dalík, who is accused of attempting to solicit a bribe in connection with a military hardware contract when he was an advisor to then prime minister Mirek Topolanek. The state attorney is seeking a seven-year jail term for Mr. Dalík, along with a financial penalty of CZK 21.9 million. He is accused of seeking a bribe of CZK 50,000,000 from the company Steyr in 2007 to smooth a deal to buy armoured carriers for the Czech Army. Mr. Dalík was previously sentenced to four years for the same offence but was freed earlier this year over formal shortcomings in the original trial.