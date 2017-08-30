D8 motorway to be fully operational by end-September

The D8 motorway connecting Prague and Dresden should be fully operational, without restrictions, by the end of September, Transport Minister Dan Tok told the ctk news agency on Wednesday.

The construction of the motorway leading through a protected nature reserve in the Czech Middle Mountains, was dogged by problems, among them a landslide close to a stone quarry in 2013 which buried part of the road.

Although the final stretch of the motorway was completed at the end of last year a 16-kilomenter stretch was restricted to one lane due to unstable land.