Czechs take second place in Channel One Cup

Chris Johnstone
18-12-2017
In ice hockey, the Czech team beat Sweden in their last match of the Channel One Cup staged in Moscow on Sunday.

The Czechs won 4:1 and secured second place in the tournament. It was won by hosts, Russia. They won all three games in the tournament for the first time since 2013. Wins against Finland and Canada preceded the victory against Sweden.

 
 
 
 
