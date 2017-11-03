Czechs still among main shoplifters in Bavaria: report

Czechs are amongst the main thieves in shops on the German side of the border according to figures from the Bavarian police, Czech Television reports.

Czechs are the second biggest group of foreign shoplifters after Romanians, according to the police statistics in one border region with the number of thefts up between 2015 and 2016

The most popular items to take are razor blades and other items from pharmacists and clothes. Two-thirds of all cases of thefts from shops were committed by Germans.