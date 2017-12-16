Czechs step back from hosting part of women’s European championships in 2019

The Czech Republic has renounced the idea of hosting one of group competitions for the European women’s volleyball championships in 2019.
The idea of hosting part of the competition had been raised in September by the Czech federation.
The finals are being hosted by Slovakia. The Czech confederation now has ambitions to host part of the competition two years later in 2021.
