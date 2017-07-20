Czechs spent nearly one billion crowns in cinemas in first half of 2017

Ruth Fraňková
20-07-2017
Czech cinemas attracted 7.5 million viewers in the first half of 2017, which is a seven percent increase compared to the same period last year. According to figures released by the Union of Film Distributors on Thursday, Czech cinema operators sold tickets worth 993 million crowns, nine percent more than the box office takings in the previous year. The film ‘Pirates of the Carribean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ attracted the most visitors.

 
 
 
 
 
