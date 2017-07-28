Czechs spent a total of 196.4 billion crowns on betting in 2016, a 29 percent rise in the total spend compared with the previous year. Winnings paid out by betting companies came to 157.1 billion. That left around 40 billion crowns for the betting companies, around 10 billion crowns more than the previous year. Over the year there was an increase by around a third in the volume of bets made over the Internet.