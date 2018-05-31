Czechs, Slovaks and Americans commemorate Pittsburgh Agreement in Prague

Ian Willoughby
31-05-2018
The importance of the Pittsburgh Agreement was recalled in an event at the Czech Senate on Wednesday evening. Senate deputy chairman Jaroslav Kubera, Slovak ambassador Peter Weiss and US ambassador Stephen B. King were among those who attended the ceremony, which came on the eve of the 100th anniversary of the document’s signing.

The Pittsburgh Agreement was a memorandum of understanding between the Czech and Slovak communities in the US to create an independent Czechoslovakia. It was signed on May 31, 1918 and the new country came into existence in October of that year.

More
 
 
 
 
