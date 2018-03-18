Czechs seek Pakistan agreement over convicted citizens

The Czech ministry of Justice has said it has concluded a first round of successful talks aimed at sealing an agreement with Pakistan on the exchange of convicted citizens.

Czech officials were in Islamabad to discuss details mid-March. The hoped for deal would allow Czechs to serve out their sentences in their homeland.

The move has been prompted by the case of a 21-year-old Czech woman allegedly found in Pakistan in January with 10 kilos of heroin in her suitcase. Attempts to get her released on bail pending trial have not succeeded so far.

The ministry says the agreement could take effect and apply with immediately to ongoing cases.