In 2016, Czechs picked more than five billion crowns worth of fruits and mushrooms in the country’s forests. In all, people picked 33,800 tons, which is less than the long-term average of 39,300.

The news was confirmed by a new report for the government on the state of Czech forests and forestry on Wednesday.

In monetary terms, Czechs picked 800 million crowns’ worth less year-on-year. A single household picked 8.14 kilograms.