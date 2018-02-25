Czechs paying homage to victims of Communism

Daniela Lazarová
25-02-2018 updated
Hundreds of people braved the cold to light candles and lay flowers at monuments to the victims of Communism on the 70th anniversary of the Communist takeover on February 25, 1948. The anniversary is being marked by debates, exhibitions and film screenings.

A gathering in support of democracy took place on Wenceslas Square at which speakers warned of the danger of giving the Communist Party even a supportive role in the country’s next government.

4,500 people were murdered during the Communist years, 374 were killed at the country’s borders in an attempt to flee to the West, 254 were sentenced to death in political show trials, thousands were persecuted by the Communist secret police and 180,000 people fled the country.

Related articles
Czechoslovak People’s Militia, February 1948, photo: archive of Czech Radio

1948 Communist takeover seals country’s fate for four decades

On February 25, 1948, the Communist Party seized power in Czechoslovakia, marking the onset of four decades of hard-line, authoritarian…
Klement Gottwald, photo: archive of Czech Radio

Communist coup confirmed Czechoslovak reality but was wake-up call for West

For around 40 years, so-called Victorious February was sacred for the Czechoslovak communist regime. The period from around February…
Sylva Šimsová, Karel Janovický, photo: Ian Willoughby

Sylva Šimsová: Escaping to freedom all I thought about was survival – the fear came later

Sylva Šimsová was 18 when her father, a Social Democrat politician, told her the family had to escape from Czechoslovakia. It was 1949,…
More
 
 
 
