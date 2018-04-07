Czechs overcome Israel to reach Davis Cup playoffs

Ian Willoughby
07-04-2018
The Czech Republic’s men’s tennis team have reached the playoffs for the elite World Group in the Davis Cup. The Czechs made it 3:1 against Israel with a doubles win in Ostrava on Saturday for an unassailable lead on games in the best of five series.

The draw for the playoffs takes place next Wednesday. The Czech Republic won the Davis Cup in 2012 and 2013.

 
 
 
 
 
 
