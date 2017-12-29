Czechs optimistic about outlook in 2018: survey

Nearly eight out of 10 Czechs believe that 2018 will not be worse than the current year with the remainder taking a pessimistic view. That’s the outcome of a survey carried out for Broker Consulting by the survey agency Ipsos. Young people aged between 18 and 26 were the biggest optimists with the pessimists most predominant among those aged between 54 and 64. One in six of those who answered questions said they thought they would be able to save over the coming year. Fear of losing their job and having to rely on savings has fallen significantly due to the booming economy.