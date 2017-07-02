A Czech delegation is in Ukraine to pay homage to the Czechoslovak legionaries who fought in the Battle of Zborov in WWI a century ago. The battle, where Czechoslovak legionaries joined the Kerensky Offensive, was a minor episode in the Great War, however it was a crucial moment for the future of the Czechoslovak legionaries, the Czechoslovak resistance and the establishment of independent Czechoslovakia in 1918. The commemorative ceremony at Zborov is attended by representatives of the Czech Defense Ministry, the Union of Czechoslovak Legionaries and war veterans.
