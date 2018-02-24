Czechs marking 70 years since communist take-over

Czechs are marking 70 years since the communist take-over which brought the country under totalitarian rule for more than four decades.
The anniversary is being marked by film screenings, photo exhibitions and public debates.Gatherings and commemorative acts are taking place in many parts of the country at memorials dedicated to the victims of communism.
In Prague people have been laying flowers and lighting candles at the Memorial to the Victims of Communism at Ujezd and a gathering is expected to take place on old Town Square.
Historians have been stressing the need to keep alive the memory of this dark chapter of the country’s history.
Communist coup confirmed Czechoslovak reality but was wake-up call for West