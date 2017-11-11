Czechs mark International Veterans Day

Czechs are marking International Veterans Day, which is celebrated internationally on November 11, the anniversary of the end of World War I. Several events are being held across the country to mark the occasion, including a traditional ceremony at the national memorial on Prague’s Vítkov Hill.

The event will be attended by defence minister Matin Stropnický, who will award medals and honours to war veterans, resistance fighters and soldiers. Part of the ceremony will be the introduction of the book The Other Life, containing photographs and stories of military missions and activities.