Czechs mark 80 years since the death of president T.G. Masaryk

Czechs are marking 80 years since the death of Czechoslovakia’s first president T. G. Masaryk.

Masaryk had great merit in bringing about the establishment of an independent state of Czechs and Slovaks after WWI and as the country’s first president laid down the foundations of democracy.

Dubbed the Father of the Nation, Masaryk was a much loved and respected politician and is revered to this day.

Events are being held around the country to mark the anniversary of his death.

The main commemorative event will take place on Hradčany Square in Prague beneath the equestrian statue of Czechoslovakia’s first president.

The National Museum has opened an exhibition titled The phenomenon Masaryk and a remembrance act will also take place at Lány Chateau where the president spent much of his time.