Czechs lose in ice hockey junior world semi against Canada

In ice hockey, the Czech junior team lost in the semi-finals of the world championships to Canada.
The Czechs went down 2:7. They will play again on Friday for the third place position against the United States, which is hosting the championships.
The Czechs will be seeking their first medal in the championships since the bronze achieved in the 2005 competition. Canada faces Sweden in the final on Saturday.
