Czechs have fifth fastest growing economy in EU

The Czech Republic had the fifth fastest growing economy within the EU in the first quarter of 2018, according to preliminary data released by the Czech Statistics Office on Thursday. Internal consumption and investments were among the main factors behind the strong growth figures.

The Czech economy, which slowed from 5.5 to 4.4 percent over the last quarter, was outpaced by Latvia, Poland, Slovenia and Hungary. The head of the Czech Statistics Office, Marek Rojíček, noted that the available figures don’t include data about the Irish economy, which also belongs among the fastest growing in Europe.