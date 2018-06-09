Czechs growing more accepting of refugees

Daniela Lazarová
09-06-2018
The number of Czechs who are unconditionally against the Czech Republic taking in refugees has dropped by 11 percent, to 58 percent, according to a poll conducted by the CVVM agency.

Eighty-two percent of Czechs consider refugees a potential threat to European security and 71 percent say they are a threat to global peace.

Thirty-five percent of Czechs would agree to the Czech Republic taking in refugees until it is safe for them to return to their homeland. In the autumn of last year only 25 percent of Czechs expressed this view.

