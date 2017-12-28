Czechs favour relaxing smoking ban: survey

Around three-fifths of Czechs are in favour of relaxing the across the board ban on smoking that was introduced in the country at the end of May this year.

The law banned smoking in pubs, restaurants, and public areas after long resistance to such a move in the country.

The survey by the Median agency for Czech Radio found 58 percent of those questioned in favour of relaxing the ban with 40 percent against and two percent undecided.

Restaurants and pubs have been among the biggest lobbyist for a change, saying that their takings have gone down. The current health minister has said more time is needed to evaluate the impact of the ban before changes are proposed.