Czechs exit Davis Cup elite World Group after defeat to Dutch

The Czech men’s tennis team have been knocked out of the World Group in the Davis Cup. It is only the second time the Czech Republic have exited the top level of the competition and comes after a 2:3 defeat to the Netherlands at the weekend.

The Czechs – without big names Tomáše Berdych and Radek Štěpánek – had been leading 2:1 on matches going into Sunday, but Jiří Veselý lost to Robin Haas before Lukáš Rosol was beaten by Thiemo de Bakker in the decisive fifth match.