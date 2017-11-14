Czechs dressed in Borat swimsuit arrested in Astana

A group of Czech tourists were arrested in the Kazakh capital of Astana last week for disorderly conduct, the news site aktualne.cz reported on Tuesday.

The six men changed into black wigs and neon-green thong swimsuits, similar to those worn by the actor Sasha Baron Cohen in the film Borat, attempting to take a picture in front of a panel saying ‘I love Astana.’ They were released after paying a fine of 22,500 tenge (approximately 60 euros).