Czechs dominate WTA rankings

In tennis, the Czech Republic has for the first time two players at number one positions in the women’s WTA rankings. In the doubles, Lucie Šafářová is in the top position thanks to her semi-final position at the Cincinnati tournament last week alongside fellow Czech Barbora Strýcová. In the singles, Karolína Plišková holds onto her first place after Romanian rival Simona Halep failed to win in the final at the US tournament.