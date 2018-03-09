Czechs collapse ticket server for Rolling Stones concert

Massive interest in purchases of Rolling Stones concert tickets for a Prague performance caused the sales server to collapse.

The booking site collapsed under the pressure within minutes of opening for business on March 9. Buyers had to be redirected to a second site where they were warned that they might have to wait in line for up to two hours.

The Rolling Stones are due to play in Prague as part of their No Filter tour on July 4.

The band set a Czech record in 1995 when around 130, 000 attended their Prague performance in a sports stadium.