Czechs cities to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day

Sixteen Czech cities and towns will mark Yom HaShoah or Holocaust Remembrance Day, which commemorates the approximately six million Jews who died during the Second World War.

The event, organised by the Terezín Initiative Institute, marks the anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising in 1943. Among the cities and towns that join the event this year is Prague, Brno, Liberec or Kutná Hora.

Of Czechoslovakia’s 350,000 Jews, 250,000 died during the Holocaust.