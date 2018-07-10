Czechs biggest opponents of euro in EU, indicates poll

Czechs are the biggest opponents of the euro in the European Union, suggests the latest Eurobarometer survey, quoted by Czech Television. Some 73 percent of Czech respondents in the poll said they were against the common European currency.
In 2005, a year after the Czech Republic joined the EU, some 63 percent of Czechs were in favour of the euro. Last year, the most recent date for which figures are available, that had fallen to 22 percent.
