Czechs bet more than 100 million crowns on election

Betting agencies in the Czech Republic took a record number of bets on the legislative election at the weekend worth more than 100 million crowns. The number eclipsed that of bets on the presidential election in 2013, the Czech News Agency learned.

Ahead of the election, ANO were heavily slated to win while the number of parties to make it into the lower house – nine – was higher than expected. Bettors also tried their luck on the Czech Pirate party and Tomio Okamura’s Freedom and Direct Democracy party, who made it into the lower house for the first time.