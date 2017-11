In football, the Czech team beat Iceland 2:1 in its first appearance in a mini tournament in Qatar.

The Czech goals were scored by Tomáš Souček in the first half with the second by substitute and fellow Slavia Pragu player Jan Sýkora before Iceland pulled one back.

The Czechs face Quatar on Saturday. Czech manager Karel Jarolím said former World Cup competitor Iceland was a quality team and said his team put in a good performance which could be built on.