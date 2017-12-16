Czechs beat Canada in ice hockey after long wait

In ice hockey, the Czech team ended a long series of defeats against Canada with the Channel One Cup tie in Moscow on Friday night. The Czechs won 4:1, ending a series of eight defeats in head to head confrontations.
The win means the Czechs now head the tournament with five points. The last match will be against Sweden on Sunday.
