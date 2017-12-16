Czechs beat Canada in ice hockey after long wait

Chris Johnstone
16-12-2017
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

In ice hockey, the Czech team ended a long series of defeats against Canada with the Channel One Cup tie in Moscow on Friday night. The Czechs won 4:1, ending a series of eight defeats in head to head confrontations.

The win means the Czechs now head the tournament with five points. The last match will be against Sweden on Sunday.

Related articles
Ester Ledecká, photo: CTK

Sports News

In Sports News this Monday: Ledecká fails to clinch third triumph in Snowboard World Cup; hockey's Rittich allows just one goal in…
Hradec Králové - Plzeň, photo: CTK

Sports News

Plzeň sustain first loss in 13 outings but retain advantage at top of Extraliga; Czech biathlon relay teams fail to impress in Hochfilzen; Sáblíková…
Jana Novotná, photo: CTK

Sports News

In this week's Sports News: Jessica Kordová finishes second in LPGA tournament finals; Martina Sablíková comes in third at the last…
More
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 