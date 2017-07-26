Two Czechs have been arrested on the Greek island of Crete for using metal detectors illegally at the site of an archaeological dig. Local media said the two were charged with the violation of regulations on the protection of cultural heritage after entering a highly restricted area. Both men were released on bail on Tuesday and efforts are being made to secure their return to the Czech Republic, the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. The Czechs, aged 33 and 35, were arrested in the Chania area on July 21.